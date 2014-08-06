Peter Sweeney: Dartford sign ex-Wimbledon midfielder

Sweeney scored one goal in 31 appearances during an 18-month spell with Wimbledon

Dartford have signed midfielder Peter Sweeney on a free transfer following his release by AFC Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old, who made 25 appearances for the Dons last season, has agreed a one-year deal with the Conference club.

"I feel that he is a type of player who will improve the squad," Darts boss Tony Burman told the club website.

"Peter is a very creative midfield player. His experience will be a valuable asset to the team."

Sweeney began his career at Millwall and also had spells at Stoke, Leeds, Grimsby and Bury.