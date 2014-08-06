Port Vale boss Micky Adams says that Tuesday night's 3-2 friendly win over West Bromwich Albion is a big lift ahead of the new League One season.

Goals from Ben Williamson and Tom Pope, followed by a late Craig Dawson own goal, helped Vale finished their pre-season campaign in style.

Adams told BBC Radio Stoke: "We showed the right attitude and it's certainly a morale booster.

"It doesn't get us any points, but it shows me we're there or thereabouts. And it's now given us a lot of food for thought over Saturday's team."

Vale begin their League One campaign with a home game against Walsall.