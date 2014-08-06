Aston Villa's Samir Carruthers joins MK Dons
MK Dons have signed midfielder Samir Carruthers from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee, following his loan spell at the club last season.
The 21-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, featured 28 times for the League One side in 2013-14 before a knee injury curtailed his campaign.
He made three substitute appearances during his four years at Villa Park.
"It's exciting and it's what I wanted," said Carruthers, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.
"Obviously I know the club from before, I'm pleased to be back and I can't wait to get going again. It's like coming home."
Dons boss Karl Robinson added: "I understand some fans might be thinking 'why have we signed a player who is injured? But we're building for the future'.
"He is part of the long-term strategy here and that's shown with his three-year deal.
"He's an exceptional talent and one day I believe he will be back showcasing his ability at the top."