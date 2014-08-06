Aston Villa's Samir Carruthers joins MK Dons

Carruthers is capped at under-21 level for Republic of Ireland

MK Dons have signed midfielder Samir Carruthers from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee, following his loan spell at the club last season.

The 21-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, featured 28 times for the League One side in 2013-14 before a knee injury curtailed his campaign.

He made three substitute appearances during his four years at Villa Park.

"It's exciting and it's what I wanted," said Carruthers, who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.

"Obviously I know the club from before, I'm pleased to be back and I can't wait to get going again. It's like coming home."

Dons boss Karl Robinson added: "I understand some fans might be thinking 'why have we signed a player who is injured? But we're building for the future'.

"He is part of the long-term strategy here and that's shown with his three-year deal.

"He's an exceptional talent and one day I believe he will be back showcasing his ability at the top."