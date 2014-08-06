Darcy Blake must prove his fitness says Plymouth Argyle boss

Blake played seven times for Plymouth Argyle in 2009

Plymouth Argyle manager John Sheridan says former Wales international Darcy Blake will have to prove his fitness if he is to earn a deal at Home Park.

The 25-year-old has been training with the club in pre-season after

"I think Darcy will admit he's lost his way a little bit but he's got an opportunity now," Sheridan said.

"We'll work him hard and hopefully he'll impress us enough to earn himself a contract," he told BBC Sport.

Blake, 25, began his career at Cardiff before moving to Plymouth on loan for the first half of the 2009-10 season.

He before leaving earlier this year and has played 15 times for Wales.

"It's a case of getting Darcy fit, I know he's got the ability at this level," Sheridan added.

"It's just a case of having a look at him for the next two or three weeks, look at his fitness levels and take it from there.

"He's way behind at this moment in time, so we'll try and work him hard and get him back playing and then have a look at him."