Everton 1-3 Celta Vigo: Nolito hat-trick sinks Toffees

Nolito completed his hat-trick after just 34 minutes

Everton's winless pre-season run continued as a Nolito hat-trick condemned them to a 3-1 defeat against Celta Vigo at Tranmere's Prenton Park.

The Toffees took the lead through an Aiden McGeady strike after 10 minutes.

Eight minutes later Nolito converted a deep cross, and he then gave the Spanish side the lead when he robbed John Stones and chipped Tim Howard.

And the striker completed his 16-minute hat-trick when he curled a shot past Howard before the break.

Everton: Howard (Robles, 45), Baines (Browning, 45), Distin, Stones, Hibbert (Duffy, 45), Barry (Gibson, 45), McCarthy, McGeady, Osman (Capt) (Besic, 45), Barkley, Naismith.

Celta Vigo: Sergio, Mallo, Fontas (Larrivey, 80), Sanchez (Veiga,60), Oliviera, Nolito (Rajo, 78) Valenzuela, Antolinez (Gordal, 85), Cabral, Krohn-Dehli (Fernandez, 84), Fernandez.