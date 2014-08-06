Liverpool midfielder Conor Coady joins Huddersfield Town

Coady helped England win the Uefa Under-17s European Championship in 2010

Huddersfield Town have signed Liverpool midfielder Conor Coady on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £375,000.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at League One Sheffield United, scoring six goals in 50 appearances.

He could make his debut for Town in Saturday's home game with Bournemouth.

Boss Mark Robins told the club website: "We know all about his qualities and we are delighted that we can welcome him to Huddersfield Town."