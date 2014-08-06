Britt Assombalonga: Forest seal deal for Peterborough striker

Assombalonga attracted interest from Premier League clubs, according to Posh director of football Barry Fry

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Peterborough United striker Britt Assombalonga for a club-record fee of about £5.5m.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract after passing a medical.

Britt Assombalonga Son of Fedor Assombalonga, former Zaire international Born in DR Congo (then Zaire) 6 December 1992, before moving to London aged eight months Product of Watford academy and made first-team debut in March 2012 Scored five goals in five games on loan at Braintree and 16 in 49 for Southend Became Peterborough's record signing in the summer of 2013 Finished as League One's joint-top scorer with 24 and scored 33 in all competitions last season

He scored 33 goals in 58 games for Posh last season and had attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

The deal eclipses the £4.5m Forest paid for Pierre van Hooijdonk in 1997, two months after director of football Barry Fry said Assombalonga was not for sale.

The former Watford striker, who was born in what is now DR Congo, had spells on loan with Braintree and Southend, before Posh paid a club-record fee of £1.5m to bring him to London Road in July 2013.

He finished as League One's joint-top scorer, as the club reached the end-of-season play-offs and won the Football League Trophy.