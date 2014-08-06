BBC Sport - Sportsday debate: Top five 'bargain' buys as chosen by fans

Fans' choice - top 'bargain' buys

BBC Sport picks out five "bargain" summer transfers from suggestions made on social media during Wednesday's Sportsday debate.

We asked fans which has been the best bit of transfer business this summer using the hashtag #bestfootiebargains on Twitter.

The top five who made the cut based on suggestions are Alexis Sanchez (£35m), Keylor Navas (£7.9m), Mathieu Valbuena (£7m), Toni Kroos (£24m) and Guillermo Ochoa (free).

