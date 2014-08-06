New Leeds United head coach Dave Hockaday tells BBC's Matt Slater that he is aiming to "blaze a trail" for other English coaches.

The former Forest Green boss, who confirms that his responsibilities are restricted solely to the football pitch, says that there are not enough Englishmen in charge at the country's top clubs and that "people should be applauding" his appointment.

Hockaday left former employers Forest Green by mutual consent in October last year after losing seven games in eight matches.