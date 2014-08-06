BBC Sport - Dave Hockaday: Leeds boss aims to 'blaze a trail' for English coaches

Hockaday aiming to 'blaze a trail'

New Leeds United head coach Dave Hockaday tells BBC's Matt Slater that he is aiming to "blaze a trail" for other English coaches.

The former Forest Green boss, who confirms that his responsibilities are restricted solely to the football pitch, says that there are not enough Englishmen in charge at the country's top clubs and that "people should be applauding" his appointment.

Hockaday left former employers Forest Green by mutual consent in October last year after losing seven games in eight matches.

Top videos

Video

Hockaday aiming to 'blaze a trail'

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Top Stories