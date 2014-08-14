Eastleigh 1-0 Aldershot Town

Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 0.
Conference new boys Eastleigh made it two wins from two thanks to Ben Wright's late winner against Aldershot.
The sides looked to be following up opening day victories with a stalemate in what was a dour affair at Ten Acres.
It took 83 minutes until a keeper was tested, with Spitfires striker James Constable's tame 20-yard shot going straight down the throat of Phil Smith.
And with the clock ticking down, Wright fired home left-footed after Michael Green's ball across the six-yard box.
Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:
"I thought it was fantastic from start to nearly finish. Obviously we're disappointed to lose but we didn't defend the last corner of the game.
"On the whole we dominated against a side who have spent a lot of money and expect to be near the top.
"We're disappointed, but we can be encouraged by the performance and the way the team is playing."
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1Flitney
- 3Green
- 2SpenceBooked at 70mins
- 5Beckwith
- 17Reid
- 7OdubadeSubstituted forMcAllisterat 72'minutes
- 10Reason
- 16EvansSubstituted forFleetwoodat 46'minutes
- 14Strevens
- 9Constable
- 12MidsonSubstituted forWrightat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Todd
- 11McAllister
- 13Fleetwood
- 19Wright
- 21Noice
Aldershot
- 1Smith
- 5Wilson
- 2Oastler
- 4Lathrope
- 6Barker
- 12Gibbs
- 14RobertsSubstituted forN'Guessanat 90+1'minutes
- 8MolesleySubstituted forHattonat 74'minutes
- 16Forbes
- 11Scott
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forFitchettat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tonkin
- 7Hatton
- 10Fitchett
- 13Thomas
- 18N'Guessan
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 1,914
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 0.
Booking
Ben Wright (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Aldershot Town 0. Ben Wright (Eastleigh) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Green with a cross.
Corner, Eastleigh.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Joseph N'Guessan replaces Jordan Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Fitchett replaces Brett Williams.
Attempt missed. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Wright replaces Jack Midson.
Foul by Stuart Fleetwood (Eastleigh).
Jaydon Gibbs (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Dean Beckwith (Eastleigh).
Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Sam Hatton replaces Mark Molesley.
Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).
Ross Flitney (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Foul by Jack Midson (Eastleigh).
Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Craig McAllister replaces Yemi Odubade.
Booking
Daniel Spence (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Spence (Eastleigh).
Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Constable (Eastleigh).
Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Eastleigh. James Constable tries a through ball, but James Constable is caught offside.
Foul by Ben Strevens (Eastleigh).
Josh Scott (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Josh Scott (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Roberts with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jack Midson (Eastleigh) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by James Constable (Eastleigh).
Glenn Wilson (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Yemi Odubade (Eastleigh).
Joe Oastler (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).
Jai Reason (Eastleigh) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. James Constable (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town).