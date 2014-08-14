Eastleigh 1-0 Aldershot Town

Conference new boys Eastleigh made it two wins from two thanks to Ben Wright's late winner against Aldershot.

The sides looked to be following up opening day victories with a stalemate in what was a dour affair at Ten Acres.

It took 83 minutes until a keeper was tested, with Spitfires striker James Constable's tame 20-yard shot going straight down the throat of Phil Smith.

And with the clock ticking down, Wright fired home left-footed after Michael Green's ball across the six-yard box.

Media playback is not supported on this device Andy Scott: Aldershot boss after Eastleigh defeat

Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

"I thought it was fantastic from start to nearly finish. Obviously we're disappointed to lose but we didn't defend the last corner of the game.

"On the whole we dominated against a side who have spent a lot of money and expect to be near the top.

"We're disappointed, but we can be encouraged by the performance and the way the team is playing."