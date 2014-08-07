Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"I need to build a new team", was manager Ronny Deila's reaction to Celtic crashing out of Champions League qualifying after a 6-1 aggregate loss to Legia Warsaw. (Various)

Steven MacLean hopes Europa League victory for St Johnstone against Sparta Trnava tonight will persuade striker partner Stevie May to stay at the club. (Scotsman)

But St Johnstone have set up a loan move for 20-year-old Yeovil striker Adam Morgan ahead of the May's possible to exit. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are in the hunt for Cork City full-back Brian Lenihan, with Hull, QPR and Aston Villa also keen on the 20-year-old. (Daily Record)

Fleetwood Town have made a bid for Inverness CT striker Billy McKay. (Sky Sports)

Inverness hope to conclude a deal for former Hibs and Blyth Spartans midfielder Lewis Horner before the weekend. (Various)

Former Hearts and Kilmarnock defender Darren Barr will continue to train with Motherwell, having played as a trialist in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Real Betis. (Daily Record)

Having had a player sent off in three of their last six visits to Ibrox, Hearts have included 10-man training drills in preparation for their Championship opener on Sunday. (Scotsman)

Midfielder Barry Robson insists Aberdeen can provide a shock at a packed Pittodrie and overturn a 2-0 deficit against Real Sociedad in the tonight's Europa League qualifier. (Various)

Rangers midfielder Nicky Law says it will take time to adapt to manager Ally McCoist's new 3-5-2 formation. (Various)