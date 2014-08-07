MLS All-Stars beat Bayern Munich in feisty friendly

The Major League Soccer All-Stars team beat German champions Bayern Munich 2-1 in a friendly in Portland marred by some harsh challenges.

Bayern boss Pep Guardiola was angry with some tackles from behind and rejected a post-match handshake with All Stars boss Caleb Porter.

Robert Lewandowski put Bayern ahead but Bradley Wright-Phillips equalised with a drive from outside the area.

Landon Donovan eluded two defenders to score the winner against his old club.

Bayern brought on four of Germany's World Cup-winning team - Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm, Thomas Muller and Mario Gotze - in the closing stages.

In the 86th minute, Netherlands forward Arjen Robben was introduced as Bayern ended the game with almost a full-strength line-up, but Schweinsteiger was forced off with an ankle injury following a robust tackle from Will Johnson.

Bayern confirmed that the midfielder "has a bruised ankle but nothing serious" after the game.

Regarding Guardiola's anger, Donovan said: "I understand he doesn't want his players to get hurt. They're not great tackles but they're not the worst tackles I've ever seen and I hope Schweiny's not hurt."

Will Johnson was booked for fouling and injuring Bastian Schweinsteiger

The MLS side contained a host of former Premier League players in addition to Wright-Phillips and Donovan, with Thierry Henry, Tim Cahill, Clint Dempsey and Liam Ridgewell all making appearances.

MLS All-Stars: Rimando (Hamid 46), Yedlin (Franklin 46), Collin (Boswell 46), Besler (Edu 46), Parkhurst, Zusi (Valri 46), Bradley (Johnson 46), Cahill (Alonso 46), Henry (Donovan 47, Dwyer 71), Martins (Torres 46), Dempsey (Wright-Phillips 46).

Bayern Munich: Starke (Neuer 62), Rafinha, Martinez, Alaba (Robben 86), Hojbjerg (Boateng 71), Rode (Lahm 80), Gaudino (Dante 62), Bernat (Contento 80) - Shaqiri (Gotze 80), Pizarro (Green 37, Schweinsteiger, 80), Lewandowski (Muller 80).