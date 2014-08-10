Champions League: Semi-final line-ups complete

Esperance's Oussama Darragi challenges Setif's Mohamed Lagraa

Algerian side Entente Setif went through to the 2014 African Champions League semi-finals after a 2-2 draw with Esperance.

The result means that Esperance of Tunisia, the 1994 and 2011 African Champions, failed to qualify for the last four of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

Setif joined Tunisians CS Sfaxien in the semi-finals from Group B, and Democratic Republic of Congo's TP Mazembe who progressed from Group A after a 3-1 win over Sudan's Al Hilal.

Setif, who were African champions in 1988, knew a third consecutive draw at home would be enough to see them progress with a match to spare.

Akram Djahnit scored both of Setif's goals to give them the precious point they needed to advance. There was also a brace for Esperance's Ahmed Akaichi but Esperance knew only a victory would keep alive their own slim semi-final hopes.

The Algerians took confidence from the fact they beat Esperance 2-1 in Tunisia in the opening game of the group phase in May.

CS SFaxien's Sassi Ferjani

Setif are second in Group B on nine points - one point behind leaders CS Sfaxien who secured their place in the semi-finals on Friday with a 1-0 win over Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya.

Al Ahli were the home side despite the match being played in the Tunisian capital Tunis. The game was moved from Benghazi due to the ongoing security concerns in Libya.

Sassi Ferjani (pictured) scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute after being set up by Maher Hannechi, who had only come on as a substitute minutes earlier.

Al Ahli have just four points from their five matches so far and are unable to progress to the last four.

The Libyan side's final match in Group B is away to Esperance in two weeks time.

Sfaxien, who won the Confederation Cup last year, are at home to Algeria's Entente Setif in their final group match.

African Champions League fixtures Group A:

10/08: TP Mazembe 3-1 Al Hilal

TP Mazembe Al Hilal 10/08: Zamalek 0-1 AS Vita Club

Zamalek AS Vita Club Group B:

08/08: Al Ahli Benghazi 0-1 CS Sfaxien

Al Ahli Benghazi CS Sfaxien 09/08: Entente Setif 2-2 Esperance

In Group A, DR Congo's TP Mazembe qualified for the semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Sudan's Al Hilal on Sunday.

Rainford Kalaba, Solomon Asante and Adama Traore scored to give Mazembe a 3-0 lead. There was a late consolation goal for the Sudanese side through Al-Taieb but the defeat means Al Hilal definitely cannot qualify for the last four.

Mazembe go top of Group A on 10 points.

The other club from Democratic Republic of Congo, Vita Club, beat Zamalek 1-0 in the late match on Sunday.The victory ensured Vita's qualification to the semi-finals.

Yunus Sentamu scored the only goal of the game in the second half.