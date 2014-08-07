Bristol Rovers: Neal Trotman joins but Jamie Turley move off

Trotman started 48 matches for Plymouth last season

Bristol Rovers have signed defender Neal Trotman on a short-term contract.

The 27-year-old was released by Plymouth at the end of last season and has spent time at numerous Football League clubs including Preston, Rochdale and Chesterfield.

However, Jamie Turley will not be joining despite agreeing personal terms, after he failed his medical.

The defender, 27, is out for up to eight weeks with a broken arm but will train with the club at his own expense.

Rovers have also revealed striker Duncan Culley will remain with them on trial.