Monaco 1-2 Lorient
Striker Radamel Falcao scored on his competitive return from injury but could not stop 10-man Monaco from losing 2-1 at home to FC Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener.
The Colombia player came off the bench to convert a second-half penalty after Dimitar Berbatov was fouled.
That cancelled out Vincent Aboubakar's early spot-kick, before Monaco had defender Ricardo Carvalho sent off.
Striker Valentin Lavigne broke away late on to seal victory for Lorient.
It was the 20-year-old's first goal for the club and also a historic one, as it secured Lorient's first-ever win at Monaco.
The hosts sold Colombia forward James Rodriguez, star of this summer's World Cup, to Real Madrid last month and they missed his creativity in a first-half that saw few chances.
They improved after the break, particularly after Carvalho had been shown a second yellow for a foul on Lorient midfielder Mathieu Coutadeur, and had chances before Lavigne's late winner, with Berbatov going closest.
The 33-year-old striker, who made a permanent move from Fulham to Monaco in May, saw a powerful header in the second half superbly palmed away by Lorient goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte at full-stretch.
Monaco's surprise defeat followed a disappointing start to the season for defending champions Paris St-Germain, who drew 2-2 at Reims on Friday.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 7DirarBooked at 40mins
- 6CarvalhoBooked at 68mins
- 5AbdennourBooked at 8mins
- 3Kurzawa
- 14BakayokoSubstituted forGermainat 32'minutes
- 22Kondogbia
- 17Ferreira-CarrascoSubstituted forMartialat 76'minutes
- 8João Moutinho
- 11OcamposSubstituted forFalcaoat 59'minutes
- 10BerbatovBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 2Tavares
- 9Falcao
- 18Germain
- 21Echiéjilé
- 23Martial
- 28Toulalan
- 40Caillard
Lorient
- 40Lecomte
- 3da Silva Rocha
- 2Koné
- 26Wachter
- 14Guerreiro
- 8JouffreSubstituted forLavigneat 81'minutes
- 10CoutadeurBooked at 15mins
- 13Abdullah
- 19PeléSubstituted forSunuat 35'minutes
- 7DialloSubstituted forMesloubat 65'minutes
- 9AboubakarBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 4Le Goff
- 6Mulumba
- 16Audard
- 17Mesloub
- 18Sunu
- 22Jeannot
- 31Lavigne
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
- Attendance:
- 13,960
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Lorient 2.
Foul by Dimitar Berbatov (Monaco).
Raphael Guerreiro (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mathieu Coutadeur (Lorient) because of an injury.
Nabil Dirar (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yoann Wachter (Lorient).
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Lorient 2. Valentin Lavigne (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafidine Abdullah with a through ball following a fast break.
Anthony Martial (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pedrinho (Lorient).
Offside, Lorient. Rafidine Abdullah tries a through ball, but Vincent Aboubakar is caught offside.
Valère Germain (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rafidine Abdullah (Lorient).
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Monaco).
Mathieu Coutadeur (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Valentin Lavigne replaces Yann Jouffre.
Attempt missed. Yoann Wachter (Lorient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yann Jouffre with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lorient. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.
Attempt saved. Vincent Aboubakar (Lorient) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lamine Koné.
Nabil Dirar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vincent Aboubakar (Lorient).
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Lorient 1. Falcao (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Monaco. Dimitar Berbatov draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Lamine Koné (Lorient) after a foul in the penalty area.
Layvin Kurzawa (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yann Jouffre (Lorient).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Anthony Martial replaces Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco.
Aymen Abdennour (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yann Jouffre (Lorient).
Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yoann Wachter (Lorient).
Nabil Dirar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gilles Sunu (Lorient).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Benjamin Lecomte.
Attempt saved. Dimitar Berbatov (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa with a cross.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Yoann Wachter.
Nabil Dirar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Walid Mesloub (Lorient).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ricardo Carvalho (Monaco) for a bad foul.