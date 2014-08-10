Monaco 1-2 Lorient

Striker Radamel Falcao's goal for Monaco cancelled out Vincent Aboubakar's spot-kick

Striker Radamel Falcao scored on his competitive return from injury but could not stop 10-man Monaco from losing 2-1 at home to FC Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener.

The Colombia player came off the bench to convert a second-half penalty after Dimitar Berbatov was fouled.

That cancelled out Vincent Aboubakar's early spot-kick, before Monaco had defender Ricardo Carvalho sent off.

Striker Valentin Lavigne broke away late on to seal victory for Lorient.

It was the 20-year-old's first goal for the club and also a historic one, as it secured Lorient's first-ever win at Monaco.

The hosts sold Colombia forward James Rodriguez, star of this summer's World Cup, to Real Madrid last month and they missed his creativity in a first-half that saw few chances.

They improved after the break, particularly after Carvalho had been shown a second yellow for a foul on Lorient midfielder Mathieu Coutadeur, and had chances before Lavigne's late winner, with Berbatov going closest.

The 33-year-old striker, who made a permanent move from Fulham to Monaco in May, saw a powerful header in the second half superbly palmed away by Lorient goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte at full-stretch.

Monaco's surprise defeat followed a disappointing start to the season for defending champions Paris St-Germain, who drew 2-2 at Reims on Friday.