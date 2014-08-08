Match ends, Reims 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Reims 2-2 Paris St-Germain
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but missed a penalty as Paris St-Germain opened their 2014-15 Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-2 draw at Reims on Friday.
The Sweden striker, 32, opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a low shot under Johny Placide.
The Reims keeper made amends when he saved Ibrahimovic's spot kick soon after, before team-mate Prince Oniangue equalised from close range.
Antoine Devaux put Reims ahead but Ibrahimovic's lob rescued a point.
PSG could have snatched all three points in stoppage time but substitute Clement Chantome's effort was cleared off the line.
It was a relatively disappointing start for France champions PSG, but they are often slow starters.
They have not won the opening match of a season in the last four years.
They were also without a number of key players, with Brazil defender David Luiz, signed from Chelsea in the summer, missing along with Ezequiel Lavezzi, Maxwell, Blaise Matuidi and Yohan Cabaye.
All five are building up fitness after playing at the World Cup.
Line-ups
Reims
- 30Placide
- 23Mandi
- 22Tacalfred
- 5Bourillon
- 3Signorino
- 7Fortes
- 8Oniangué
- 17AlbækSubstituted forCaat 68'minutes
- 6Devaux
- 11Rigonato RodriguesSubstituted forGlombardat 83'minutes
- 10CharbonnierSubstituted forCourtetat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fofana
- 9Atar
- 16Agassa
- 18Courtet
- 21Ca
- 26Mfulu
- 27Glombard
Paris SG
- 30Sirigu
- 23Van der Wiel
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 21Digne
- 24VerrattiBooked at 73minsSubstituted forChantômeat 87'minutes
- 8Motta
- 27Pastore
- 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forBahebeckat 72'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10Ibrahimovic
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 1Douchez
- 6Camara
- 15Bahebeck
- 16Maignan
- 18Ongenda
- 19Aurier
- 20Chantôme
- Referee:
- Stéphane Lannoy
- Attendance:
- 18,540
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reims 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain).
Mickaël Tacalfred (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Clément Chantôme (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Odaïr Fortes (Reims).
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Motta with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Franck Signorino.
Attempt missed. Antoine Devaux (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Jean-Christophe Bahebeck (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jean-Christophe Bahebeck (Paris Saint Germain).
Franck Signorino (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Clément Chantôme replaces Marco Verratti.
Foul by Jean-Christophe Bahebeck (Paris Saint Germain).
Franck Signorino (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Prince Oniangué (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Christopher Glombard replaces Diego.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Diego (Reims) because of an injury.
Foul by Gregory Van der Wiel (Paris Saint Germain).
Diego (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).
Bocundji Ca (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Odaïr Fortes (Reims) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Prince Oniangué.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Gaëtan Courtet (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Grégory Bourillon.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Jean-Christophe Bahebeck replaces Lucas Moura.
Foul by Gregory Van der Wiel (Paris Saint Germain).
Diego (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gregory Van der Wiel with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Bocundji Ca replaces Mads Albæk.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Gaëtan Courtet replaces Gaëtan Charbonnier.