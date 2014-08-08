Reims 2-2 Paris St-Germain

From the section

PSG have not won the opening match of a season in the last four years

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but missed a penalty as Paris St-Germain opened their 2014-15 Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-2 draw at Reims on Friday.

The Sweden striker, 32, opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a low shot under Johny Placide.

The Reims keeper made amends when he saved Ibrahimovic's spot kick soon after, before team-mate Prince Oniangue equalised from close range.

Antoine Devaux put Reims ahead but Ibrahimovic's lob rescued a point.

PSG could have snatched all three points in stoppage time but substitute Clement Chantome's effort was cleared off the line.

It was a relatively disappointing start for France champions PSG, but they are often slow starters.

They have not won the opening match of a season in the last four years.

They were also without a number of key players, with Brazil defender David Luiz, signed from Chelsea in the summer, missing along with Ezequiel Lavezzi, Maxwell, Blaise Matuidi and Yohan Cabaye.

All five are building up fitness after playing at the World Cup.