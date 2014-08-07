Derby County: Steve McClaren and backroom staff sign new deals

McClaren arrived at Derby County in September on a two-and-a-half-year deal

Derby County head coach Steve McClaren has signed a new three-year deal with the Championship club.

The former England boss, 53, along with first-team coach Paul Simpson and goalkeeping coach Eric Steele, have agreed new terms with the Rams only 10 months after arriving at the club.

Derby lost to QPR in the play-off final last season, having climbed from 14th after McClaren's appointment.

Steve McClaren's career: Born: 3 May 1961 Clubs played for: Hull City, Derby County, Lincoln City (loan), Bristol City, Oxford United Playing honours: Football League Second Division 1987 (with Derby) Teams managed: Middlesbrough, England, FC Twente (twice), Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest Management honours: League Cup 2004 (Middlesbrough), Eredivisie 2010 (FC Twente)

"We're all delighted to commit our futures," said McClaren.

"The club is continuing to grow and we're all happy to be part of it; the future is exciting for Derby County."

McClaren, who previously played for Derby and was assistant coach under Jim Smith, returned to the Rams following Nigel Clough's departure, winning 24 of the 41 games he was in charge of last season to finish third in the Championship table.

Former Preston boss Simpson and ex-Manchester United goalkeeping coach Steele arrived alongside McClaren in September 2013.

McClaren's job at Derby was his second in British football following spells abroad with FC Twente in the Netherlands and German side Wolfsburg in the wake of his unsuccessful reign in charge of the national team.