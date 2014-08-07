Brentford sign Nick Proschwitz and Tommy Smith

Proschwitz (left) became Brentford's seventh permanent signing of the summer

Championship side Brentford have signed striker Nick Proschwitz and forward Tommy Smith on free transfers.

Proschwitz, 27, arrives from Premier League side Hull City on an initial 12-month contract, with the Bees having an option for a further two years.

Smith was a free agent following his departure from Cardiff City earlier this summer and the 34-year-old has agreed a one-year deal.

The ex-Watford and Queens Park Rangers man has been on trial at Griffin Park.

Smith, who joined Cardiff in summer 2012, was restricted to just three first-team appearances last season.

"He needed to find fitness after a season without much football at Cardiff," Brentford manager Mark Warburton told the club website.

"We always knew Tommy would add value on and off the pitch."

Proschwitz joined Hull from SC Paderborn 07 for a fee of £2.6m in summer 2012 and went on to score seven goals in 37 appearances for the Tigers.

He scored four times in 14 outings during a loan spell with Barnsley in the Championship at the end of last season.

"Nick is an aerial threat and has very good technical ability," Warburton said.

"We think he will bring outstanding quality to the squad."