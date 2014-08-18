Premier League predictions: Lawro v Liam Fray of The Courteeners

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.

His opponent for the opening weekend of the Premier League season is The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray.

The Courteeners, whose song 'Not 19 Forever' was used by United to mark their 20th league title in 2013, release their fourth album, 'Concrete Love' on 18 August.

Premier League predictions Result Lawro Liam SATURDAY Man Utd v Swansea 1-2 2-0 3-0 Leicester v Everton 2-2 1-1 1-2 QPR v Hull 0-1 1-0 2-2 Stoke v Aston Villa 0-1 2-0 1-0 West Brom v Sunderland 2-2 1-1 1-1 West Ham v Tottenham 0-1 1-1 1-2 Arsenal v Crystal Palace 2-1 2-0 3-0 SUNDAY Liverpool v Southampton 2-1 2-0 3-0 Newcastle v Man City 0-2 1-2 0-2 MONDAY Burnley v Chelsea 1-3 0-2 1-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

You can see how all the guests from last season fared in the scoreboard at the bottom of the page, plus the final table showing how the 2013-14 Premier League would have looked if all of Lawro's predictions were correct.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Man Utd 1-2 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liam's prediction: 3-0

Leicester 2-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Liam's prediction: 1-2

QPR 0-1 Hull

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Liam's prediction: 2-2

Stoke 0-1 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liam's prediction: 1-0

West Brom 2-2 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Liam's prediction: 1-1

West Ham 0-1 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Liam's prediction: 1-2

Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liam's prediction: 3-0

SUNDAY

Liverpool 2-1 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liam's prediction: 3-0

Newcastle 0-2 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Liam's prediction: 0-2

MONDAY

Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Liam's prediction: 1-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

HOW DID LAWRO DO LAST SEASON?

SCORE FINAL GUEST LEADERBOARD 12 George Groves, Nicky Wire 11 Zac Efron, Susanna Reid, Tim Key 10 Usain Bolt 9 Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops 7.68 Lawro (average after 38 weeks) 7 Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson 6 Katy B, John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Greg James, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Simon Neil, Alan Shearer, Woody 5 Geraint Thomas, Sam Tomkins, The National 4 David Baddiel, David Cameron, Fatboy Slim, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis, Eliza Doolittle 3 Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Kaiser Chiefs 2 Sam Bailey, Cal Crutchlow, Ken Doherty, Gail Emms, Jim Kerr, David Schneider 1 Michael Palin, Vic Reeves 0 Josh Franceschi

Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)

Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week 26 v Geraint Thomas)