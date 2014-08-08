Robert Lewandowski scores a great goal but Bayern Munich still suffer pre-season defeat against MLS All Stars as goals from Bradley Wright-Phillips and Landon Donovan secure a 2-1 victory in Portland.

Lewandowski's goal put Bayern ahead in the eighth minute, but New York Red Bulls striker Wright-Phillips offered up a superb strike of his own to draw level early in the second half.

L.A. Galaxy, and former Bayern forward Donovan, sealed the match with a well taken goal 20 minutes from time.

