Former Premier League referee Howard Webb will explain key decisions to fans as part of his new role as technical director of the official referees' association.

Webb, who has retired after officiating 500 Premier League and Football League matches and the 2010 World Cup final, said "there will be opportunities to enlighten people".

As technical director of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), Webb will be responsible for overseeing the technical direction and standards that govern match officials.