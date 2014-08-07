BBC Sport - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is interrupted by spooky ring tone

Spooky ring tone interrupts Wenger

Arsene Wenger is interrupted by a spooky sounding ring tone as he talks to the press ahead of Arsenal's Community Shield match against Manchester City on Sunday.

Wenger, who is answering a question on the competitiveness of the Premier League this season when the ring tone goes off, makes a joke about the disturbance.

The Frenchman says that he expects Manchester United to challenge at the top of the table this season.

Top Stories