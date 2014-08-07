BBC Sport - Thomas Vermaelen: Arsenal will find it hard to stop captain's exit

Wenger: Hard to stop Vermaelen exit

Arsene Wenger says it will be "difficult to stand in the way" of captain Thomas Vermaelen after the Arsenal manager dropped a heavy hint that Manchester United have made a bid for the defender.

Wenger thinks Arsenal have more money to spend than five years ago and can now afford to compete for top players.

Arsenal play Manchester City in Sunday's FA Community Shield, a match Wenger said both teams "will want to win".

Top videos

Video

Wenger: Hard to stop Vermaelen exit

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories