BBC Sport - Thomas Vermaelen: Arsenal will find it hard to stop captain's exit
Wenger: Hard to stop Vermaelen exit
- From the section Football
Arsene Wenger says it will be "difficult to stand in the way" of captain Thomas Vermaelen after the Arsenal manager dropped a heavy hint that Manchester United have made a bid for the defender.
Wenger thinks Arsenal have more money to spend than five years ago and can now afford to compete for top players.
Arsenal play Manchester City in Sunday's FA Community Shield, a match Wenger said both teams "will want to win".