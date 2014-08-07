Crewe Alexandra: Steve Davis plays down opening-day record

Davis has been at Gresty Road since November 2009, following a five-year stint as Nantwich Town boss

Manager Steve Davis is not taking much notice of the fact that Crewe Alexandra have not won away on opening day of the season since 1994.

Crewe travel to Fleetwood on Saturday looking to start the league campaign with a win for the first time since beating Brighton & Hove Albion in 2007.

On the road, that record stretches back to victory at York City 20 years ago.

"This year we've done a different pre-season, hopefully it has an impact. It won't go on forever," said Davis.

"The record's long before my time. It's up to us to change it and make things work.

"You have to turn these sort of bad records around yourself."

After narrowly avoiding relegation from League One last season, before winger Byron Moore also

Since then, they have signed goalkeeper midfielder Chris Atkinson and Canada international striker

"Getting off to a successful start would really give us some confidence and settle the lads down," Davis told BBC Radio Stoke.

Meanwhile, the Railwaymen have named Matt Tootle as their new club captain.

The 23-year-old defender took over the role towards the end of last season when Abdul Osman lost his place in the team.