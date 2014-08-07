Birmingham City: Tom Adeyemi's Cardiff move 'gutting' - Lee Clark

Adeyemi was made vice-captain by Birmingham boss Lee Clark this summer

Birmingham City manager Lee Clark says the club "did everything" to try and keep midfielder Tom Adeyemi.

to Cardiff City on Thursday, only two days after

Adeyemi having been released by Norwich, and went on to play 40 games last season.

"I'm gutted that we've lost one of the most powerful, talented midfielders in this league. We tried everything to keep him within our means," said Clark.

"But he wanted to leave, so the club got the best deal we could - it's a very, very good deal for a player with only a year left on his contract."

Birmingham's Championship rivals Cardiff moved for Adeyemi shortly after the to Queens Park Rangers for £6m - another player the Bluebirds signed from St Andrew's.

Born in Norwich, Adeyemi progressed through his hometown club's academy and later worked with Clark during the Birmingham boss's time on the coaching staff at Carrow Road.

Tom Adeyemi at a glance Started his career with Norwich as a trainee making 17 first-team appearances He spent most of his career at Carrow Road out on loan making more than 100 appearances during spells at Bradford, Oldham and Brentford. Scored three goals in 40 games in his only season with Birmingham City

"I've known Tom since he was a 14-year-old and I brought him here as an unknown quantity," Clark told BBC WM 95.6.

"I think there's a potential Premier League player in there, but now we move on. Other players will get an opportunity, and I've got targets in mind should we need to bring someone in."