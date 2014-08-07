Community shield: Vanishing spray to make English debut

The spray was a success at the 2014 World Cup and will also be used in next season's Champions League

Vanishing spray will be used in English football for the first time in Sunday's Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City, ahead of its roll-out in the Premier League.

Referees use the spray to indicate the position of free-kicks and the distance the defensive wall must retreat.

It was a success at the World Cup and is to be used in the Champions League.

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup referees get vanishing spray lessons ahead of Brazil

"It's great that vanishing spray will be used for the first time in England," said FA general secretary Alex Horne.

"All the select list referees have been at St George's Park for tests with the spray and I am sure they will look forward to using it this season," he added.

The spray has been used for several seasons in the Brazilian and Argentine leagues.

It evaporates about a minute after being administered from a canister by the match official and helps prevent players from stealing ground at free-kicks.

The Premier League had said it did not plan to introduce the spray until it had monitored it in other competitions.

But following its use at the 2014 Fifa World Cup, chief executive Richard Scudamore said it was "clear" vanishing spray "benefited referees, players, and all of those who watched the matches".

Arsenal and Manchester City will contest the Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley.