Cambridge United boss: Critics 'have no idea' of our quality

Cambridge beat Gateshead 2-1 in the Conference play-off final

Cambridge United boss Richard Money has said newspaper predictions of a difficult season for the U's will be pinned up on the dressing room wall.

The U's are back in League Two for the first time in nine years.

And Money has said some assessments of their prospects are ill-informed.

"You only have to read a few of the comments in the national press to understand that they have absolutely no idea of what we've got in our team," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

When asked if predictions of a relegation battle would go up in the dressing room, he added: "They're already there."

The U's won the Conference play-off final last season to secure a return to the Football League for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign.

No side has ever been relegated straight back to the non-league since automatic promotion from the Conference was introduced in 1987.

"We're going into the unknown a little bit. I know this league and have been fortunate enough to take a team to the championship in this league," said Money, who won League Two with Walsall in 2007.

"I have a fair idea of what it's about. But to the players and the fans it may be a bit unknown.

"But we're a little unknown to a lot of people.

"It's a case of wait and see. But we've got to prove that we're good enough very quickly."