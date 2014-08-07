Northampton Town: Alex Nicholls and Lawson D'Ath handed deals

Nicholls had played just 19 games for Northampton before his injury

Northampton have handed striker Alex Nicholls and former Reading midfielder Lawson D'Ath contracts until January.

Nicholls, 26, has not played a competitive game since breaking his leg 21 months ago and, despite being out of contract this summer, continued to train with the Cobblers.

D'Ath, 21, was released by Reading in June after playing in one senior game.

He had a loan spell at Dagenham last season and was on trial at Yeovil and Bristol Rovers this summer.

"With Lewis Hornby still unfortunately injured, I felt we were a body short in midfield and Lawson will give us a good option in there," said Cobblers boss Chris Wilder.

"Alex has worked really hard for nearly two years and has done well in pre-season.

"He thoroughly deserves his offer and it is a tribute to the long and difficult journey he has emerged from that he is now where he is.

"I feel this offer is sensible on all sides. We are not a charity, we all want Alex to succeed but we have to offer what we feel is right for the club and the player and fair to both sides and I am delighted he has signed his new deal."

Nicholls suffered a double leg break while scoring what was his eighth goal of the season in a 2-0 win over Port Vale in October 2012.

He returned to action last month, scoring a hat-trick from the bench in a 9-0 friendly win over Sileby Rangers.