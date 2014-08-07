Howard Webb will explain key referee decisions to fans

Media playback is not supported on this device Webb will 'enlighten people' in new role

Former referee Howard Webb will make himself available to explain key decisions to fans during the season as part of his role as technical director of the official referees' association.

Webb retired from refereeing on Wednesday to end a 25-year career.

The 43-year-old is keen to "enlighten people" about reasons behind decisions.

"I've just had a season where I was in the middle of high-profile games," Webb told BBC Sport. "So I am well-placed to speak about the job."

Webb has officiated 500 Premier League and Football League matches and the 2010 World Cup final.

He was involved in nine major international tournaments, took charge of a Champions League final and also officiated in every major domestic final.

During this year's World Cup in Brazil, he refereed the Group C match between Colombia and Ivory Coast, and the first knockout match between Brazil and Chile.

As technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), a newly created role, Webb will be responsible for overseeing the technical direction and standards that govern match officials.

Webb, who was named an MBE in 2011 for services to football, added: "There will be some comments made on individual matches on occasion.

"It's about trying to improve the communication channel through to people who watch football.

"We're keen to give them a greater understanding of the job that we do.

"Hopefully that will bring some credibility. That's a really exciting part of the job."