Andre Boucaud: Dagenham & Redbridge sign midfielder

Boucaud joined Notts County in January 2013 following an initial loan spell

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed midfielder Andre Boucaud on a free transfer following his departure from Notts County earlier this summer.

The 29-year-old Trinidad and Tobago international, who has been on trial with the Daggers, has agreed a one-year contract with the League Two club.

Boucaud made 32 appearances for the Magpies last season.

He began his career at Reading and has had spells at Peterborough, Kettering, Wycombe, York and Luton.

Boucaud becomes Dagenham's 12th signing of the summer.