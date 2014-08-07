Gary Jones: Notts County sign ex-Bradford midfielder

Jones was a key figure as Bradford won promotion to League One and reached the Capital One Cup final in his first season

Notts County have completed the signing of veteran midfielder Gary Jones on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old has played more than 600 Football League games and was Bradford City's captain last season, but he was released in the summer.

Jones joined the Bantams from Rochdale in June 2012.

He played 100 games in all competitions and led the team to promotion from League Two and to the Capital One Cup final in his first season.