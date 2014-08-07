Henri Lansbury: Stuart Pearce wants Forest midfielder to stay

Lansbury (right) scored seven goals in 30 Forest appearances last season

Nottingham Forest boss Stuart Pearce says Henri Lansbury is "one of the best players in the Championship" and hopes to keep the midfielder despite interest from Premier League newcomers Burnley.

The 23-year-old has two years left on his contract, but chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi has said the England Under-21 international has rejected a new deal.

Pearce told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I want him to stay.

"He is one of the best players in the Championship. How do you replace him?"