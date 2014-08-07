Fleetwood sign Adam Campbell and Stephen Dobbie on loan

From the section

Adam Campbell has made five substitute appearances for Newcastle

Fleetwood Town have signed Crystal Palace forward Stephen Dobbie on a season-long loan deal and teenage striker Adam Campbell on a 28-day loan from Newcastle United.

Dobbie, 31, spent last season on loan at Blackpool, scoring four goals in 29 games.

Campbell, 19, has played five times for the Magpies, making his debut in the Europa League in August 2012.

Both players could feature in Saturday's home game against Crewe.

The League One match will be the Cod Army's first ever in the third tier.