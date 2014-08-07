Former Stoke City striker Vincent Pericard has told BBC Radio Stoke about his struggle with injury and depression, that led to him retiring in 2012, aged 29.

Speaking to BBC Kick Off reporter Georgina Price, he tells the story of the misfortune and struggle a professional footballer can experience during and after their playing career.

Born in Cameroon, Pericard started his career in France with Saint-Etienne and then joined Italian giants Juventus.

He later represented the France Under-21 side, before moving to England and taking in spells with Portsmouth, Stoke City, Carlisle United, Swindon Town and finally Havant & Waterlooville, before hanging up his boots.