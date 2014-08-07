Hereford United granted ground safety certificate by council

Hereford are set to start next season in the Southern League after being expelled by the Football Conference

Hereford United have been granted a safety certificate for their Edgar Street ground by Herefordshire Council.

It means the Bulls are now able to to host their opening Southern League game against St Neots on Saturday.

The application was initially rejected, 48 hours before the season's start.

"We're really pleased to finally get it all in place, it's been a battle. Thank you to the local authority for their help," said chairman Andy Lonsdale.