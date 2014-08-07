John Stones: Everton defender signs new five-year contract
-
- From the section Football
Everton defender John Stones has signed a new five-year deal at the club.
The 20-year-old, who was on the stand-by list for England's World Cup squad, is now tied to Goodison Park until 2019.
"I am over the moon," said Stones. "It's just been such a great last season and to get pen to paper on a new deal is a dream come true."
Stones joins Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman in committing his long-term future to the Toffees this summer.
The youngster, signed from Barnsley in February 2013, enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2013-14, making 21 appearances in the league as Everton finished fifth.
"It is an important signing for the club and a really good reward for a young footballer with a fantastic future," said Everton manager Roberto Martinez.
"He had an excellent season in 2013/14 and it's really good news all round."