John Stones: Everton defender signs new five-year contract

Stones made 21 league appearances for Everton last season

Everton defender John Stones has signed a new five-year deal at the club.

The 20-year-old, who was on the stand-by list for England's World Cup squad, is now tied to Goodison Park until 2019.

"I am over the moon," said Stones. "It's just been such a great last season and to get pen to paper on a new deal is a dream come true."

Stones joins Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman in committing his long-term future to the Toffees this summer.

The youngster, signed from Barnsley in February 2013, enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2013-14, making 21 appearances in the league as Everton finished fifth.

"It is an important signing for the club and a really good reward for a young footballer with a fantastic future," said Everton manager Roberto Martinez.

"He had an excellent season in 2013/14 and it's really good news all round."