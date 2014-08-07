AFC Wimbledon sign Adam Barrett and Callum Kennedy

Barrett (left) featured 49 times for Gillingham last season while Kennedy (right) played 25 games for Wimbledon

League Two AFC Wimbledon have brought in Gillingham defender Adam Barrett on loan until 4 October and re-signed left-back Callum Kennedy.

Centre-back Barrett, 34, was made available for transfer by Gills boss Peter Taylor last week.

Kennedy made 25 appearances for the south west London club last season, but was released by Dons manager Neal Ardley at the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has been training with the Dons during pre-season.

Barrett, who made 49 appearances for Gillingham last season, is ineligible for cup competitions.

Ardley had been looking to bolster his defence after Andy Frampton suffered an ankle injury in training.

"We had a devastating blow with Andy's injury and we looked at various options," Ardley told the club website.

"We felt that we still needed someone with similar qualities to Andy and the leadership that he brings. Adam understands the game and is a leader of men.

"Callum knows what he needs to do and where he fell short last time.

"He's got the bit between his teeth now and I think I'm going to get a different animal than what I got last season."