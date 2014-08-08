Stuart Pearce: Nottingham Forest boss 'comfortable' with owners

Stuart Pearce appeared in 401 games for Forest as a player

Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce has insisted his relationship with chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi is healthy after a difficult week.

Pearce was unhappy that Karl Darlow and Jamaal Lascelles were sold against his wishes, but Al Hasawi said the club had to meet Financial Fair Play rules.

However, Pearce has since been reassured by the £7m double signing of Michail Antonio and Britt Assombalonga.

"I'm comfortable with the relationship with the owners now," Pearce said.

"They've moved heaven and earth to get me these two players.

"The first commodity you're looking at from both of them is goals. They give us pace. Last season we were a little bit one-paced, we never really threatened teams in behind."

Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce "We had a little bit of a tete-a-tete, myself and the owners. We've had an interesting week. But it's not a week that diminishes the flame inside me to be successful at this club."

And Pearce admitted that in hindsight the sale to Newcastle and loan-back arrangement of defender Lascelles and goalkeeper Darlow was "very good business".

Neither club has officially announced the deals yet.

"Fawaz did not break any promises to me," Pearce, a Forest legend as a player, said. "Where they [the club] fell short is to not tell me they'd already gone.

"But we've addressed that. We had a little bit of a tete-a-tete, myself and the owners.

"We've had an interesting week. But it's not a week that diminishes the flame inside me to be successful at this club."

Pearce is the fifth full-time manager at Forest since the club were bought by the Al Hasawis in July 2012.

Steve Cotterill was sacked within days of them taking over, and Sean O'Driscoll, Alex McLeish and Billy Davies have also come and gone.

There have been accusations of interference from the owners, and when Neil Warnock was offered the manager's role in March, he turned it down because he was concerned he would not be able to do the job how he "saw fit".

Pearce, who is eager to keep Burnley target Henri Lansbury at the City Ground, added: "I'm a good man to be at the helm of this football club, with the uncertainty that's gone on over the previous years."