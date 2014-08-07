Tranmere: Rob Edwards wants to create winning mentality

Edwards spent several years as a player and coach at Exeter before becoming Tranmere manager

Tranmere Rovers manager Rob Edwards is hoping to build a new start for the club as they prepare for life in the fourth tier of English football.

Tranmere were relegated after 13 seasons in League One, with Edwards taking over at Prenton Park in May.

After a host of pre-season signings, Edwards is looking to develop the squad with a winning mentality.

"Every game we've played in pre-season we look like a team, which we should do," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"The players know each other a little bit more. They have been fantastic in terms of wanting to listen.

"It's not about the coaches, it's about the players and about them having the freedom and us giving them what they need."

Tranmere will face York on Saturday in their first League Two game of the season and Edwards wants Rovers to make a positive start.

"I wanted to change a mentality in a team that was losing too many games," he added.

"I think this year the team's going to be particularly important. We haven't got a huge squad and we all need to muck in."