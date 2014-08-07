Charles Banya: Crawley sign ex-Fulham winger

Banya had a loan spell with Woking last season

League One side Crawley Town have signed former Fulham winger Charles Banya on a short-term deal.

The 20-year-old came through the west London club's academy but did not make a senior appearances and left Craven Cottage earlier this summer.

Banya has been on trial at Crawley during pre-season and featured in three of their friendlies.

He had a loan spell with Conference side Woking last season, making eight appearances for the Cards.

Banya is the 17th new arrival at the Checkatrade.com Stadium this summer.