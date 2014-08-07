Charles Banya: Crawley sign ex-Fulham winger

Charles Banya
Banya had a loan spell with Woking last season

League One side Crawley Town have signed former Fulham winger Charles Banya on a short-term deal.

The 20-year-old came through the west London club's academy but did not make a senior appearances and left Craven Cottage earlier this summer.

Banya has been on trial at Crawley during pre-season and featured in three of their friendlies.

He had a loan spell with Conference side Woking last season, making eight appearances for the Cards.

Banya is the 17th new arrival at the Checkatrade.com Stadium this summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story