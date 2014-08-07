Doncaster Rovers sign ex-Wigan goalkeeper Marko Marosi

From the section

Doncaster were relegated to League One on the final day of last season

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Marko Marosi on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old Slovakia youth international was released by the Championship side in the summer after failing to make a first-team appearance for the Latics.

He is the second goalkeeper to join Rovers this month after Aston Villa's Jed Steer signed on a three-month loan.

Paul Dickov's side start their League One season at Yeovil on Saturday.