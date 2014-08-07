Doncaster Rovers sign ex-Wigan goalkeeper Marko Marosi
Doncaster Rovers have signed former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Marko Marosi on a two-year deal.
The 20-year-old Slovakia youth international was released by the Championship side in the summer after failing to make a first-team appearance for the Latics.
He is the second goalkeeper to join Rovers this month after Aston Villa's Jed Steer signed on a three-month loan.
Paul Dickov's side start their League One season at Yeovil on Saturday.