Carlisle United sign free agent striker Stephen Elliott

Carlisle United have signed Republic of Ireland international striker Stephen Elliott on a one-year deal.

Elliott, 30, was without a club last season, having left Coventry City at the end of the 2012-13 campaign after scoring four goals in 25 games.

The season before that the forward, who played with Cumbrians boss Graham Kavanagh at Sunderland, won the Scottish Cup with Hearts.

He is the 10th new signing at Brunton Park so far this summer.

Kavanagh was keen to sign a striker, having been rejected by an unknown target last week.