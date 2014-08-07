Wes Hoolahan: Norwich City hand new contract to midfielder

Hoolahan won back-to-back promotions with Norwich from League One to the Premier League between 2009 and 2011

Norwich midfielder Wes Hoolahan has signed a new two-year deal, six months after handing in a transfer request.

The 32-year-old had his request to quit the club in January rejected by then-boss Chris Hughton in January.

But the Republic of Ireland international has had a change of heart under current manager Neil Adams.

"Obviously last year was a bad season for me, but I came back in for pre-season and the manager spoke to me and talked me through his plans," he said.

"Now I just can't wait to get started and I'm delighted to be here for another couple of seasons."

Hoolahan played just 19 times last season as the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League, but he has made 213 appearances since joining from Blackpool in 2008.

The former Livingston playmaker was set to be out of contract at the end of the year, but will now stay until 2016.

"I'm absolutely delighted Wes has agreed to sign a new deal," said Adams.

"He's a fantastic player who can make a big impact for us this season and he will be an integral part of our squad."