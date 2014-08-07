West Ham's George Moncur joins Colchester United on loan
Colchester United have signed midfielder George Moncur on loan from West Ham until January.
The 20-year-old, who is the son of former Hammers player John Moncur, has already spent pre-season on loan with the U's.
He has made two first-team appearances for West Ham and has had loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Partick
"Having George here for the whole of pre-season, he knows how we work," U's boss Joe Dunne told BBC Essex.
"George could have easily stayed at West Ham during pre-season and hoped for the best.
"My trademark is finding those players who need that moment to move into league games and we'll hopefully progress him."