West Ham's George Moncur joins Colchester United on loan

George Moncur
Moncur's father John played 205 times for West Ham

Colchester United have signed midfielder George Moncur on loan from West Ham until January.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of former Hammers player John Moncur, has already spent pre-season on loan with the U's.

He has made two first-team appearances for West Ham and has had loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Partick

"Having George here for the whole of pre-season, he knows how we work," U's boss Joe Dunne told BBC Essex.

"George could have easily stayed at West Ham during pre-season and hoped for the best.

"My trademark is finding those players who need that moment to move into league games and we'll hopefully progress him."

