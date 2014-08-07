Curtis Nelson boosted by Plymouth Argyle captaincy role

Nelson made his debut against Notts County in the League Cup in August 2010

Curtis Nelson says being appointed as Plymouth Argyle captain will give him more confidence.

The 21-year-old defender is the club's longest-serving player, having joined the club's youth team from Stoke City in the spring of 2009.

Nelson takes over the captain's role after Conor Hourihane's

"Having the armband this year will encourage me to talk more and be more confident," he told BBC Radio Devon.

Nelson says his youth is not a factor, having played 144 games for the club since making his debut in August 2010.

"I don't think age comes into it, it's more of a confidence thing, you want to give someone confidence on the pitch and to mature," he said.

"I was vice-captain to Conor last year but I didn't expect to get the full-time role, I thought someone a little bit older and more experienced would get it."

And Nelson says he has only one aim this season: to gain promotion to League One:

"I want to be playing at the highest level possible, I think that's every footballer's aim," he added.

"Automatic promotion is the aim, going up as champions is the number one goal for us."