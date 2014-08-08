Kevin Wilkin: Wrexham manager delighted with new additions

Birmingham-born Manny Smith began his career at Walsall

Kevin Wilkin says he is delighted to have added two new signings to Wrexham's squad ahead of the new Conference season

Defender Manny Smith and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann have both arrived in time for Saturday's trip to Dartford.

Wilkin is particularly pleased with the capture of Smith, a former Notts County player.

"Manny fitted the bill on all fronts and I'm delighted to have him on board," Wilkin said.

"Given the centre back area's been a little bit of a concern for a while, I felt I needed a little bit more experience and pace through that area.

"With Daniel I think you need two front-line goalkeepers within your squad and Daniel will provide that.

Daniel Bachmann has joined Wrexham on loan from Stoke City until January

"Good healthy competition for places all over the field is what we want and we certainly have that now on the goalkeeping front."

Austrian-born Bachmann, 20, has joined on loan until the January transfer window from Stoke City and will challenge Andy Coughlin for the number one position.

Wilkin also signed defender Blaine Hudson, winger Wes York and strikers Louis Moult and Connor Jennings during the close season.

Wrexham will kick-off their seventh campaign in the Conference on Saturday and Wilkin says challenging for automatic promotion will be a big challenge.

"You look at any side, historically, that's gone on to be successful … the amount of depth they've had through their squad has been phenomenal," Wilkin added.

"Luton last year, Mansfield the year before - they'd argue they had two teams they could put out week in, week out.

"We're a long way off having a squad of that sort of depth but that's not to say we can't be successful if we look at other areas.

"If we're fortunate with injuries and suspensions then there's no reason why we can't be successful.

"Everyone enters the season with that degree of optimism and I'll be no different."