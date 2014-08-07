BBC Sport - Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino on vision for new season

Pochettino outlines vision for Spurs

New Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino outlines his vision for the club as he prepares his players for the new Premier League season.

The Argentine, who spoke through an interpreter during his previous tenure at Southampton, explains why he has now decided to speak to the media in English, although he does express some confusion over his job title at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino believes his team will compete for a top four spot this season and even says Spurs could one day win the title.

Top Stories