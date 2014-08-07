Landon Donovan to retire at end of MLS football season

Donovan is his country's all-time top scorer with 57 goals

Landon Donovan has announced he will retire from football at the end of the current Major League Soccer season.

The 32-year-old is the United States' all-time top scorer with 57 goals in 156 games.

Donovan made 22 appearances for Everton scoring twice in two loan spells.

The LA Galaxy forward told the club's website: "After careful deliberation and conversations with those closest to me, this will be my last year as a professional."

Donovan featured in three World Cups for his country and is a six-time member of the MLS' Best XI squad.

In addition to stints at Goodison Park in 2010 and 2012, he also spent time in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, plus a loan spell at San Jose Earthquakes.

He added: "I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have played a role in the remarkable growth of MLS and US Soccer during my playing career.

"And while my career as a player will soon be over, I will stay connected on many levels to the beautiful game."

Donovan missed out on a fourth World Cup finals appearance when he failed to make Jurgen Klinsmann's squad for Brazil

Donovan, who is set to go into coaching, missed out on Jurgen Klinsmann's US squad for the World Cup finals in Brazil.

The MLS regular season is scheduled to end in October.