Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Elliot Parish from Bristol City, making him their 12th summer signing.

The 24-year-old arrives on a free transfer, agreeing a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

"Coming to the Championship is a step up I'm looking forward to. I want to be battling for the number one spot," Parish told the club website.