Wrexham: Dean Keates and Andy Bishop set to miss season opener

Dean Keates signed a new one-year deal during the summer of 2014

Kevin Wilkin is frustrated he will be without midfielder Dean Keates and striker Andy Bishop for Wrexham's first game of the Conference season at Dartford.

Captain Keates has a hamstring injury while Bishop is still struggling with a groin problem.

Midfielder Jay Harris is also doubtful with a hip injury for Saturday's game.

"All three of those are senior players and key players to what we can do this year," Wilkin said.

"Andy Bishop has had a nagging problem pretty much throughout the course of pre-season.

"Dean Keates came off against Rhyl so those two won't feature for us.

"There's a question mark over Jay Harris now, which is really disappointing.

"Jay will hopefully will be fit and hopefully it's nothing more than a niggle.

"It's something we need to address and we need to make sure that these niggles are dealt with and don't end up being longer term problems."